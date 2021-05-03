The Tahlequah Abatement Board, at a May 3 meeting, tabled two structures for October’s meeting.
Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green said the structure at 193 E. Willis Road, owned by the Cantu family, is dilapidated. The structure burned a few years ago and the owners were supposed to bring it up to code. The structure at 451 West Ave., owned by the Shepard family, was tabled to the October meeting.
The next Abatement Board meeting is Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall. Should any structures need to come before the board, Green will provide a 30-day notice to board members.
