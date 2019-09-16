Alleged child abuser set for trial Nov. 4

From staff reports
A Tahlequah man charged with child sexual abuse is set to go on trial in November.
After a warrant was issued in April of 2018, Benjamin Porter Tyer was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse
Tyer entered a plea of not guilty in May of 2019.
Tyer is accused of sexually abusing a family member, who was under the age of 18, from March 2015 to November 2017.
He is scheduled to go on trial on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. in Cherokee County District Court.
Records show that at the moment, Tyer is out on bond.
According to court documents, Donn Baker is representing Tyer and Assistant District Attorney Kathy Lahmeyer is listed as prosecutor.
