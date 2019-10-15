Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for September increased by more than $35,000 from the same time period last year, and Tahlequah's figures also went up from last September.
The September distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from July business, with monies accounting for sales from July 16 and estimated sales from Aug. 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections reached $626,461.82, compared to $591,356.36 last year.
For September, the city of Tahlequah brought in $866,440.33, up by $50,180.45 from September 2018's figure of $816,259.88.
Hulbert's September 2019 collections were up by $2,333.15, from the $13,667.59 sales tax collected in September 2018.
According to the data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $161,992,645 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $7,922,731 from the $154,069,373 distributed in September last year.
The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $23,427,966.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $29,298,645 sales tax disbursement and a $4,424,217 use tax disbursement.
