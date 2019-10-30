Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for October increased by more than $27,000 from the same time period last year, and Tahlequah's figures also went up from last October.
The October distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from August business, with monies accounting for sales from Aug. 16 and estimated sales from Sept. 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections reached $611,482.73, compared to $583,936.93 last year.
For October, the city of Tahlequah brought in $878,848.66, up by $44,403.11 from October 2018's figure of $834,445.55.
Hulbert's October 2019 collections were down by $1,894.86, from the $15,660.78 sales tax collected in October 2018.
According to the data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $161,994,343 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $4,006,960 from the $157,987,383 distributed in October last year.
The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $21,936,267.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $28,191,225 sales tax disbursement and a $4,195,463 use tax disbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.