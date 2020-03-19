Local veterinarians remain open to serve the community and their pets amid the COVID-19 threat.
Associated Veterinary Clinic Office Manager Jill Herrlein said they will remain open and are taking all necessary precautions to help those during this time.
“We’re operating on a philosophy of if someone needs us, we’re going to be here,” said Herrlein. “Business hours are not restricted right now, so we’re carrying on as normal.”
Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said she is operating on normal business hours, but transport has been suspended. She said the partnership with Humane Society of Cherokee County and Pets for Life has helped Animal Control reunite owners with their pets amid COVID -19.
“The virus has put a strain on operations, but the citizens really do most the work. They are awesome with using Facebook to keep pets out of the shelters and in homes,” Green said.
She said anyone who has found a dog should post it on Facebook and send her the info.
"We will post to HSCC and actively search for the proper owners,” said Green. “Please call the pound leave a detailed message and we will investigate all concerned citizen and nuisance calls. We recommend citizens who need to re-home pets to utilize rehome.adoptapet.com.”
Green said she is asking those to help the HSCC and PAAS of Vinita through social media and websites for monetary donations, pet supplies, drop-off locations, and helpful information.
“When HSCC post images for lost or found dogs, the average time frame it takes for that pet to be reunited is 24-72 hours,” Green said. “Virus or no virus, this is how we work as a team.”
Green urges citizens to join Facebook pages regarding lost and found pets of Tahlequah.
"The citizens who run these pages monitor hourly or daily and you’d be amazed how information spreads like wild fire in these sites,” Green said. “People who thought they had an abandoned or dumped dog find out that is someone’s pet who has been missing for months. It’s great to see animals reunited and out of shelters because a citizen did their due diligent and found the proper owner.”
For more information, call the Tahlequah Animal Shelter at 918-456-1241.
Hobbs Veterinary Clinic and Lake Side Veterinary Services will remain open. Calls seeking more information were not returned by publication time.
