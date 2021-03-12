A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a restaurant when he was asked to don a mask.
On March 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to Mazzio’s on a report of a disturbance. Joseph Smith was standing outside when Gray arrived and said the officer was there because of him.
“I asked Joseph what was going on and he stated he did not have a mask on as he entered Mazzio’s and was advised by the Mazzio’s staff to wear a mask,” Gray said.
Staff members said Smith came in with his family when he was asked to put a mask on. The family complied, but Smith reportedly said, “I’m sitting f***ing here and I’ll be served right now.” Smith was told to leave the property and he began cursing at the staff.
Smith repeatedly refused to give officers his name, though he was told he’d be arrested for obstruction if he didn’t.
“I told Joseph to turn around and place his hands behind his back. Joseph began backing away and stated, ‘Don’t touch me,’” said Gray. “I grabbed Joseph by the left wrist and arm, but Joseph raised his arms up as if he was trying to fight.”
Officer Bronson McNiel stepped in, and Joseph was placed on the hood of Gray’s patrol unit.
“As I was placing handcuffs on Joseph, [his wife] grabbed me by my left arm and tried to get between me and Joseph,” said Gray. “I pushed [her] away from and advised her to ‘get back.’”
Smith was transported to Tahlequah City Jail, where he calmed down and apologized to officers.
“While in police custody, Joseph was very compliant and respectful,” said Gray.
Smith was booked on charges of obstruction and resisting arrest.
