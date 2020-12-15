Area activities abound for isolated families

As families enjoy their days off this holiday season, many will be looking for new ways to savor their time together without risking the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, the area is home to plenty of activities for people to revel in.
Sunday's weather gave families in Tahlequah an opportunity to play in the snow for the first time in several years. Should it occur more this winter, people and their kin can start a snowball fight, or the city is home to several hills perfect for sledding.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the Cherokee County Cooperative Extension Service, said people should take advantage of the rare weather and utilize the city's ever-expanding trail system. If it's too cold, though, now is a good time to start a family tradition, she said.
"Make a snowman, go for a walk if it's not freezing cold, or just take a short walk if it's really cold," said Winn. "Baking can be a family tradition. My mom, my grandma and I always made Christmas candy. Every year we knew that was one thing we could do together."
The Cherokee County 4-H students typically participate in a Christmas Foods and Crafts Fair, but this year the OSU Extension Office had students participate virtually. All of the videos of their projects are available on the Cherokee County OSU Extension Facebook page, where people can watch how to make various food and crafts.
"They could go to that and can get some ideas," said Winn. "Those were all done by our 4-H kids, so it's definitely family and kid oriented. In our outside drop box, they can pick up one of those Christmas food and crafts books that have the recipes or instructions for the crafts they can do."
2020 has been an unusual year, as many typical family occasions have had to be reworked or canceled altogether. It's made it difficult for many people to cope with stress and created new challenges with regard to mental health. Winn said finding alternative ways to interact with isolated loved ones could help mitigate any feelings of depression.
"We've been hearing that there's a lot more depression and that kind of thing happening, because we have been isolated," she said. "So for someone that can't really be around other people, even if you could meet them for an outside walk and be socially distanced, it might help someone this year."
Families could take some time to send relatives Christmas cards, or write letters to those they would normally see around this time of year. Scheduling times to video conference will loved ones on Zoom can also serve as a good replacement for in-person gatherings.
Sequoyah State Park has ample room for people to socially distance and enjoy wildlife. The trails will be closed Dec. 19 and 20 for controlled hunts, but will open back up for visitors who like to hike. Meanwhile, the Three Forks Nature Center is open Tuesdays through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"For most people, we have new residents," said Sierra Coons, of Three Forks. "We've got Harry, [an otter]; and Bixby, [a beaver]. A lot of people haven't seen them yet. It's a nice thing to get to come out, bring your family, look at the animals and get to explore."
Not far from Tahlequah, families could take a drive to Muskogee's Garden of Lights, which is open Sunday through Monday, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The drive-thru experience is a little over a mile in length and features a little more than one million Christmas lights. There is also an extra half-mile loop for visitors to stop and walk around, too.
"That entire half-mile loop is lit for you to walk," said Rick Ewing, assistant director of parks. "You'll come to a couple of all access fishing docks and a gazebo that you can stop at and take some pictures. It makes for a beautiful walk. Adjacent to where you start that walk, there's a nice big shelter and plaza area. That's where the concessions are. You can get something hot to drink, something to munch on and take a walk around the lake."
Muskogee's Garden of Lights is located in Honor Heights Park. The entry is just north of the VA hospital, adjacent to the Five Civilized Tribes Museum. It costs $5 per car load, but on Mondays admission is free. Visitors can tune their radio to 105.9 to listen to holiday music that is synched with the Christmas lights.
