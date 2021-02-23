The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 61-year-old Hulbert man.
Deputies responded to a report of a man down in the area of Coal Creek Landing in the Wagoner area on Feb. 20. People who were looking at the snow and ice had found Jeff Derrick in the parking lot of the creek.
Investigators said Derrick had three gunshot wounds, which appeared to be the cause of his death. The Medical Examiner ruled the death as a homicide.
The WCSO said anyone with any information about the homicide should call their office at 918-485-3124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.