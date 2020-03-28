An area man was killed in a vehicle crash two miles north of Stilwell on March 24.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Daniel Teehee, 41, was northbound in a Chevy Silverado on U.S. Highway 59 at a high rate of speed. Teehee failed to negotiate a curve, and his truck left the roadway after he overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The report said the vehicle rolled 1-1/2 times before coming to a rest on its top.
Teehee was extracted by the Stilwell Fire Department and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
According to the report, the weather was clear at the time of the crash, but there was an odor of alcohol emanating from the driver. The report said Teehee was wearing his seatbelt.
