An area man and a woman were injured in a collision in Sequoyah County on July 27.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred on State Highway 82 and Highway 100, six miles north of Vian.
The OHP said a 1993 Buick, driven by Mark Dopp, 48, of Stilwell, was northbound on S.H. 82 when his brakes failed, causing him to drive though the intersection, where he struck a parked 2016 Ford Explorer.
Dopp was transported by EMS to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah for head injuries, and he was treated and released. Elizabeth Kelly, 95, of Siloam Springs, was transported by EMS to Baptist Heath in Fort Smith, Arkansas, with a head injury.
The condition of Dopp appeared to be normal at the time of the incident.
