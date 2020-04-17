An area woman contacted authorities after she found what she believed to be a human skull Thursday afternoon, April 16.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed a woman was walking near the river east of Park Hill when she came across the skull. According to Chennault, deputies found several other pieces of a skeleton, as did a team with the State Medical Examiner's Office.
The sheriff said officials believe they know the identity of the individual and have contacted family members. More information will be available sometime next week.
