from staff reports
A Muskogee woman was injured in a single-vehicle collision 8.5 miles west of Tahlequah in Cherokee County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Brooke Isbell, 34, was northbound in a 2017 Buick Encore on Manard, one mile west of Coos Thompson Road, early Sunday morning. She failed to negotiate a curve to the right, veered off the road to the left, and struck an embankment and a tree. She was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to Saint Francis in Tulsa, in stable condition with head and leg injuries.
Isbell was not wearing a seat belt and had an odor of alcohol about her. Airbags in the vehicle deployed, and the cause was impairment. The weather at the time was clear and the roadway was dry.
