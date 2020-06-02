An Arkansas woman was killed after an incident on the Illinois River over the weekend.
Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority vice president of corporation communications, said Hannah Rippy was underwater for several minutes before she was transported to Northeastern Health System and admitted to ICU.
According to reports, Rippy, 25, of Rogers, was floating the river on a raft with a group of people when the vessel hit a tree under the high water, and flipped.
One of the men floating with the group said several of his friends were pinned against the tree by the mangled raft.
