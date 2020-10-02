A man who was sentenced to jail was booked on separate charges when he brought drugs to the courthouse.
On Sept. 30, Cherokee County Court Deputy Porter Neel escorted Michael Desantis into the sheriff’s office. Neel advised Desantis was sentenced to seven days in jail and needed to be transported.
Deputy Shane Owens took Desantis to his patrol truck to transport him. Desantis said he wanted Owens to keep his phone in his possession, and that the phone was on his motorcycle in the parking lot.
Investigator Ryan Robison and Owens found the motorcycle and noticed it had not been registered since 2018. A leather jacket and a backpack were lying on the seat, and a helmet was hanging on the handlebars.
“I asked Desantis if anything illegal was inside his backpack, and he stated he did not want the bag to go with him,” Robison said. “I explained we could not just let his possession stay on the motorcycle left in the parking lot for seven days while he was in jail.”
Robison searched the backpack and found six Tramadol pills, a baggie that contained methamphetamine, and a syringe.
Desantis was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked in on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
