Art for the fire station

Keri Thornton | Daily Press

Tahlequah Firefighter Sean Valdez is occupying his time with painting the TFD logo on Fire Station One on Sept. 3. Valdez said he drew the outline of the logo and will fill in the rest as he goes.

Firefighter Sean Valdez occupied his time with painting the Tahlequah Fire Department logo on Fire Station No. 1 on Sept. 3. Valdez said he drew the outline of the logo and will fill in the rest as he goes.

Tags

Recommended for you