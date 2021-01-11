Cherokee County Assessor Marsha Trammel has issued reminders and announced changes for the assessing period.
Trammel said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her office is conducting business by phone, fax, or email.
"If you have no changes, you do not need to come to our office," said Trammel. "If you need to file for homestead exemption, double homestead exemption, or the senior freeze, please call the office and we will try to explain options available for applying without coming to the office for everyone's safety."
Trammel said those applying for the senior freeze must be 65 or older, and total household gross income cannot exceed $54,900.
"Double homestead exemption is based on income, not age, and must be applied for annually. Total household gross income cannot exceed $20,000," said Trammel
Proof of income for the senior freeze and double homestead for 2020 must be provided.
"All businesses are required to file a business personal property rendition, or a 901 form before March 15, 2021," said Trammel. "If you have a new business, we can mail you a blank form, or you can get a blank copy from the Oklahoma Tax Commission website."
Trammel said there are new changes and requirements to the application process for agriculture exemption cards.
"Our office does not approve or deny exemption cards," said Trammel. "We just assist the taxpayer in the application process for the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Our office cannot change the regulations or waive these requirements."
According to Oklahoma Statutes, one must be farming for profit to qualify for an agricultural exemption card.
"This now will require proof in the form of a Schedule F-1040F, which is filled with your income taxes each year. New farmers who have not filed a Schedule 1040F will need to provide a three-year business plan," said Trammel.
FFA or 4-H students need documentation provided by their schools to upload with their applications.
Trammel said if applicants don't file for a Schedule 1040F, they will not be able to renew an agricultural exemption card.
"Exemption cards may be renewed online on the OTC website. This may be easier for most taxpayers, since they now have to provide this information," said Trammel.
Medical marijuana facilities will need to provide a copy of their OMMA permits for the assessor's office to submit with their agricultural applications.
For more information or questions and concerns, call Trammel at 918-456-3201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.