Local attorneys are ready to step in and help clients of the late Judge Donn Baker, one of the region's most prominent criminal defense attorneys.
B.J. Baker, nephew of Judge Baker and also attorney, said his and Rex Earl Starr's office in Stilwell are coordinating with Donn's.
"Our offices are reaching out to all of the clients on an individual basis, and making arrangements to go forward," Baker said. "Several local attorneys have offered to help, and we really appreciate that."
Baker said if his uncles clients haven't been contacted yet, they will be very soon.
