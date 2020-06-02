By Keri Thornton
The Tahlequah Abatement Board, during a June 1 meeting, dismissed two structures after code enforcement officials said progress and repairs were made.
The board dismissed abatement proceedings on structures at 2899 S. Muskogee Ave and 106 E. Louellen St., owned by Tierra Investments and the Swafford family, respectively.
The structure on 124 E. Chickasaw St., owned by the Fennel family, was dismissed after Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons suggested it.
"I would ask it be taken off the abatement process at this time because we have come to an agreement," said Hammons. "There a few spots on the roof he's going to repair, and there's no reason to think that he won't."
The structure on 429 W. South St., owned by the Wilkins family, has until July for the new potential owner to get things in order.
"I talked to the buyer this morning and invited him to come to this meeting, and he hasn't made it," said Leonard Wilkins. "He's in the process of dealing with his banker because he lost his letter of credit during the timeframe I was trying to get the survey back in December, and then COVID-19 hit and I guess that's slowed it down."
Board member Jerry McDaniel asked Wilkins if he had workers coming in and out of the structure, because he noticed a man, woman, and children go inside. Wilkins said no one was supposed to be there, and then a concerned neighbor spoke to the board and expressed her frustration.
"To begin with, he hasn't touched the house since we were here before, and the corner house -- his other house -- is a meth house," the woman said. "There are people coming and going, and the people who went in that house are going in there to use it."
The woman alleged her husband witnessed a group of men come from the house and "shoot up" in the alleyway. City prosecutor B.J. Baker advised the woman to report those activities so law enforcement officers will have the area on their radar.
"We'll do a report and Dr. Wilkins is doing what he can; he can't control meth addicts," said Baker. "If he sells the house, then they won't have that haven to use it, and I understand your frustrations."
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is July 6 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall.
