Authorities have found the body of a missing Park Hill man who didn't return from a fishing trip.
On March 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to Big Hollow Road on a missing person report. Marilyn Dykes said her son, Robert Wesley Atchley, 55, left a day earlier to go fishing and kayaking on Lake Tenkiller, and hadn't returned.
Dykes said her son was a diabetic and she wasn't sure where he went on the lake. She said Atchley left his phone and wallet at home.
"Dykes stated that her and her husband went to check a couple places to see if they could find him, and while looking, they found his car at the end of Boat House Road beside the lake and called 911 to inform them where they were," Johnson said in the sheriff's report.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Trooper Cody Cross said he was going to take a patrol boat out and look for Atchley.
At the time, Johnson turned the search over to Cross because Atchley was spotted in the water.
According to the OHP report, Atchley's body was located 2.75 miles south of where his vehicle was parked on March 13. The report said Atchley was wearing a personal flotation device, but likely drowned.
