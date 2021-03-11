Bomb threat clears courthouse

A bomb threat at the Cherokee County Courthouse kept emergency personnel tied up close to three hours Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said a male called the 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. and claimed there was a bomb inside the courthouse.
“The call came from a disconnected phone that can only call 911,” said Chennault. “We closed the courthouse down and evacuated everyone. We searched and didn’t find anything.”
The bomb squad from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was dispatched to the courthouse and cleared every room with a K-9 unit.
The Tahlequah Police Department and Tahlequah Fire Department blocked off West Keetoowah Street, North Cherokee Avenue, and South College Avenue during the search.
The courthouse was cleared around 1:30 p.m. and reopened for business, but court was closed for the remainder of the day.
Chennault said his office is investigating the threat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.