A boy was taken to Tulsa County Juvenile Center after he told his father he was going to stick a hatchet in his head.
On Sept. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 25075 E. 757 Road on a report of a domestic disturbance between a father and son. The father said his son was arguing with him, and that he had a hatchet and was threatening to use it.
Chute arrived to the residence and spoke to the boy. He said his father had left and had gone up the road. The deputy noticed there were hatchets lying in the yard.
The father told Chute that he had asked his older son to walk to the smoke shop and the younger boy wanted to go, too.
The boy was told he could not accompany the pair because the shop wouldn't sell them tobacco if he was with them.
At that point, the boy became irate and began to threaten his father. He picked up a hatchet and threw it at the house.
"And then stated to his dad that he was going to stick the hatchet in his head if he did not find him a ride into town," said Chute in the report.
The father left the residence and called the sheriff's office from a relative's house.
Chute made a referral with the Department of Human Services about the incident and took the boy to Tulsa County.
