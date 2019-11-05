The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners on Nov. 4 appointed James Brown to serve as undersheriff/first deputy.
"James has worked with us about 14 years at least, but I feel very confident in his ability to be my first deputy and I'd appreciate you approving that," said Sheriff Jason Chennault.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said he's known Brown and he appreciates the work he's done for the sheriff's office.
The board gave its nod to a resolution detailing how Cherokee County has received funds authorized by 31 USC from Smith, Carrie, & Hancock, LLP from lawsuit in the amount of $2,368.
"We got a letter about a year ago that some company underpaid and there were a lot of counties in Oklahoma they had done that to," said Treasurer Patsy Stafford. "We just fill out a form and gave them the right to include us."
Approval of a resolution for incentive awards for employees' safety performance during the 2019 fiscal year was granted.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall's request to pay invoice from fiscal year 2018-2019 with fiscal year 2019-2020 monies was approved.
"T&K Sanitation bought out Woodall Trash and they had some kind of billing error, and so they're just trying to clarify that," Hall explained.
The board tabled the approval of plat of Limestone Hollow Estates with Brian Scott with Caughman Surveying.
What's next
The Cherokee County Commissioners meeting with be Monday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
