From staff reports
A Bunch man was sentenced to 80 months in prison and five years of supervised release for drug conspiracy charges.
An indictment alleged that in September 2017, Robbie Lee Holmes, 31, conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The charges arose from a probe by Tahlequah Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said hundreds of Oklahomans die each year as a result of methamphetamine overdoses.
"That is why local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies continue to diligently pursue drug-trafficking organizations responsible for delivery and distribution of this deadly drug in Oklahoma and throughout the country," he said.
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing; Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Henson prosecuted the case.
