Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.