The Tahlequah City Council approved the appointment of Gary Cacy to the City of Tahlequah Development Act Review Committee during the Dec. 16 meeting.
Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs, chairman of that committee, said he believed it had “dissolved” after the developer withdrew his proposal during a meeting last week.
Over the course of two years, developer Glenn Ferguson had proposed designating an area as a "tax increment" district. That means the area would have been tax-subsidized for infrastructure, redevelopment and other community improvement projects. But because no action had been taken over the course of several meetings, Ferguson ultimately withdrew his proposal, giving some the impression there would be no more meetings.
Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said that despite the withdrawal, the board should consider appointing Cacy.
“I say we go ahead and fill the seat and be prepared for whatever we’re going to set for policy, or if we’re going to revisit anything,” said Johnson. “I think we need to have the position filled so we can have all representatives at the table, every day.”
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers voiced his confusion, since some shareholders had approached him after the meeting last week, assuming plans were still in the works for projects.
“Didn’t they leave saying that they were going to decide on two different plans?” Highers asked.
Mayor Sue Catron said the shareholders left that meeting and discussed the possibility of getting together in the future to develop a “template," so everyone involved could be part of that discussion.
Combs and Catron agreed that, after two years, Ferguson's function is now moot. But Highers reiterated that shareholders on the committee weren't given that impression.
“I’ve talked to some people since that meeting, and they think there are a couple of options out there — that they are deciding between two options,” said Highers.
Nancy Dyson was part of that panel until she resigned. Cacy has replaced her as part of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long made a motion to accept Cacy on the development committee, while Combs seconded.
The council gave its nod to change to a complete direct deposit payroll. Human Resources Director M’Lynn Pape said this direction would be more efficient for all involved.
“Benefits for employers would be a reduced risk of fraud or lost checks, and we have greater control over our payroll and additional payroll expenses,” said Pape. “The timely payment of checks is so much simpler, especially when we have different banks and different pay days and reduced administration time.”
Employees have the option of setting up their own direct deposit accounts if they choose, but those who don’t qualify for a personal checking account can opt into the direct deposit payroll at BancFirst.
Councilors accepted the resignation of Tahlequah Police dispatcher Mitchell Sellers.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
