Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved a resolution for GBA investment policy during a Feb. 1 meeting.
Cherokee County Treasurer Patsy Stafford said the policy is the same as last year, as it has been for every year since 2017.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 75 people in jail that morning: 57 men and 14 women. Six were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and two were sentenced to county time. Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
The next GBA meeting is Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
