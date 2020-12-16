Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved an inmate phone system contract during a Dec. 16 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said he would like to go with a company that is smaller, and he’s chosen a contract with NCIC out of Texas.
”We’ve always used Secure’s Phone Co. in the past — it's been 14 years — but they got to where they would not update our services,” Girdner said. “I have gone with this [other] company. They’re going to give us a bigger percentage with revenue, and nothing is changing other than providers.”
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 73 people in jail that morning: 58 men and 15 women. Five were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and one was sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
