By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members during a Dec. 2 meeting approved a resolution to designate a signer on all warrants.
Salena Gordon will initial the warrants in the absence of District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall and County Clerk Cheryl Trammel.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 89 people in jail that morning: 67 men and 22 women. Two were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and four sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.