by Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority approved a detention service agreement with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians during a Jan. 22 meeting.
Administrator T.J. Girdner said it's the same contract they have with Cherokee Nation. This will allow CCGBA to house inmates who are charged in UKB courts.
"They're trying to get law enforcement status, but they haven't done it yet," said Sheriff Jason Chennault.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 113 people in jail that morning - 83 men and 19 women. Eight were sentenced to county time and two to the Department of Corrections.
"We're looking at upgrading our intercom system, and when we updated our camera system, we kept the old intercom system," said Girdner. "This is the last phase, and I started looking at that and I was worried it was going to cost us about $20,000."
Girdner said he spoke with someone who said the whole system could be replaced for $5,000.
"But since it's under $15,000, I don't have to send it out for bid or anything else," said Girdner.
Approval of a monthly report for September, October, November, and December from Williams & Williams was tabled until next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.