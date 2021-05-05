Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members signed a contract to purchase property during a May 5 meeting.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the jail would purchase the 20-acre property for $242,500.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
The next GBA meeting is May 19 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.