Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members signed a contract to purchase property during a May 5 meeting.

During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the jail would purchase the 20-acre property for $242,500.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.

The next GBA meeting is May 19 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

