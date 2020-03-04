The Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority tabled the approval of a monthly report for January from Williams & Williams during a March 4 meeting.
During the administrative report, jail administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 105 people in jail that morning, 85 men and 20 women. Eight were sentenced to county time and eight to the Department of Corrections.
Approval of all claims, purchase orders, blanket P.O.s, appropriations and transfers was granted.
The next GBA meeting is March 18 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
