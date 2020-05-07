The Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority board members were updated on jail operations during a May 6 meeting.
Jail administrator T.J. Girdner said the facility is continuing to operate as it has been since the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We're still continuing the way we were on bringing most of my shift workers back to work and starting a gradual soft opening," said Girdner. "I talked to Clif [Hall] earlier and we'll probably talk to the hospitals to see basically when will the hospitals will start opening back up."
Girdner said the jail is still operating on a felony status, and that has been working well so far.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 61 people in jail that morning, 51 men and 10 women.
Five were sentenced to the state Department of Corrections.
Approval of all claims, purchase orders, blanket P.O.s, appropriations and transfers was granted.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is May 20 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.