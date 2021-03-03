Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were informed of jail operations during a March 3 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner reported 83 people in jail that morning: 60 men and 23 women. Three were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and four to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
The next GBA meeting is March 17 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
