By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority approved a medical transport solutions plan and payment during a June 3 meeting.
Board member Clif Hall said employees can opt in or out, and the plan is for them and family members - as long as those family members are under 26 years old.
"County has done this with employees. We've got a platinum membership and an emergent-plus membership," said Hall. "The county is going to pick up $7, so we're going to pay half of the $14.
During the administrative report, jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 73 people behind bars that morning: 53 men and 10 women. Five were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and one was sentenced to county time.
Girdner said the jail is still operating on a felony status, as well as serious misdemeanor status.
The board gave its nod to purchase a vehicle for the jail through state contract.
"This is going to be used for everything, and they're about eight to nine weeks out to build one," said Girdner. "I don't remember the exact number, but it's going to be right at $30,000."
Approval of all claims, purchase orders, blanket P.O.s, appropriations and transfers was granted.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is June 17 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.