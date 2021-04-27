The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved a community branding proposal during a April 27 meeting.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism with TACC, said she was approached about having the program.
“The Chamber [of Commerce] has four logos and our logos don’t match theirs, and there is all of these logos and it’s kind of a crazy mess,” said McPhail. “All of the different things we’re getting ready to push out had a cohesive branding across the whole area, with something that we definitely needed.”
McPhail obtained quotes from outside companies and a local company.
“If you travel out of town to a different city, everything is matching. It feels like a very upscale community, and it feels like you made the right decision that you made your trip there,” said McPhail.
McPhail said the logo for Cherokee County will not be the same as Tahlequah’s logo.
“Tahlequah Chamber will not be the same as the city, but it will match, and this is what this company is bringing in,” said McPhail.
Dan Mabery updated the board about the Leadership Class. The plan is to have an overnight Leadership Retreat at Camp Egan.
“Leadership applications should be available on June 1. We received a proposal from Camp Egan and are currently working through the details of that proposal,” said Mabery.
The next Leadership Class is slated to begin September 2021.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is May 25 at 8:30 a.m., via Zoom.
