Chamber delivers masks to businesses, nonprofits

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has delivered hundreds of protective face masks to area and local businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The Tahlequah Community Fund purchased the masks to hand out to the community, and TACC is directing distribution.
Kelley Robertson, TACC finance and operations manager, said they had passed out masks to 459 businesses and churches as of May 21.
"The chamber is facilitating and organizing, and this is for any business in town," said Robertson. "We've even delivered masks to marinas out on Lake Tenkiller, and we've gone out to the Illinois River."
The costs of a pack of 50 masks is $40, and there is no maximum number of packs that can be purchased. Cash or check payments for the masks are preferred.
"If they need or want a large order, they can do that. We have had large orders and we can work with our supplier and get that for them," said Robertson.
Robertson said this allows businesses to get their masks quickly, and the Chamber wants to get as many masks out in the community as they can.
TACC also just finished with its first round of nonprofit donations and is working on round two.
"If you're part of a nonprofit that need these masks and can't afford it, reach out to us and we will work with you and work through what we have left," said Robertson.
Those on the Tahlequah Economic Recovery Task Force committee came up with nonprofit groups that may have needed help during the pandemic. Robertson said they have already gone through those groups and now are ready to move onto more.
"TACC, in partnership with the Tahlequah Economic Recovery Task Force, delivered masks to local nonprofit organizations located throughout the area," said Robertson. "Among those nonprofit organizations that received donations were Help In Crisis, Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, Tahlequah Public Library, Oklahoma Production Center and Tahlequah Men's Shelter."
Consolidated Communications, TCF, Cherokee County Commissioners, and Beta Sigma Phi Delta Kappa Chapter 4417 donated to TACC to help purchase masks for the nonprofit groups.
"This Task Force is dedicated to helping our city recover and be safe while we continue to reopen all areas impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Robertson.
Get help
Robertson encourages those who would like to purchase the masks to call TACC at 918-456-3742 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.