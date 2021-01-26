The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors accepted a revision of bylaws during a Jan. 26 meeting.
Anna Knight, chair of the Governance Committee, said the most significant change was to the composition of the executive committee.
"We've added some additional positions to the executive committee to be able to provide the committee with the resources they need to make their decisions," said Knight. "That includes the governance chair and the tourism chair. It also increased the amount the executive committee has approval over of non-budgeted items."
Knight explained the executive committee can approve of up to $500 that's not budgeted.
"We did look at allowing up to 2 percent of the annual budget as a maximum of the executive committee can approve. That can be a much more significant amount before it was $500. Part of the reasoning for it is with our inability of always being able make quorum, this gives the executive committee the ability to conduct business as necessary," said Knight.
Dan Mabery updated the board in regard to Leadership Class 23 and COVID-19 setbacks.
"We're really doing some revisions for the Leadership Program to hopefully have a class beginning this coming September," said Mabery. "We will continue to meet to put together a skeleton agenda and work with our committee in moving forward."
With the annual Red Fern Festival being postponed until autumn, Mabery said that would affect the ability to hold an activity during the event.
"It's COVID-19-related and things just keep getting pushed [back]. When those are our major fundraising opportunities, it's just influencing when and how this class can wrap up their project," said Mabery.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m., via Zoom.
