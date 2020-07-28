The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was updated by the Tourism Council and Leadership Steering Committee during a July 28 meeting.
Genny Maiden said the Call for Art has been disbursed to solicit exterior designs for a mobile tourism center with bids due by Sept. 8.
"We'll announce a winner no later than Oct. 8, and the winning design will be awarded $500," said Maiden. "We are working toward details with the mayor and city administrator to include the Mobile Tourism Center as part of the city fleet. They are in favor, and we have to get together to finalize the details. Then we will work securing tag, title, and insurance on the vehicle."
Maiden said Tahlequah is seeing large groups of people looking to get away for a weekend.
"At the Illinois River, huge crowds come every weekend and throughout the week, and pretty much the same is going on at Lake Tenkiller," Maiden said. "Restaurants are busy, marinas are doing well, and Burnt Cabin added a Float and Movie campaign, as well as food trucks, on their property."
Kelley Robertson, TACC finance and operations manager, updated to board in regard to the Leadership Class, and what the plan is to move forward during COVID-19.
"We've been talking about Leadership Committee and also with Josh Owen in trying to figure it out," said Robertson. "Obviously with COVID, we keep making plans and then having to readjust, and that's where we are now. Flexibility is going to be the most important thing because the plans we had were going to work perfectly with finishing up Class 23 in the fall. Then they could all graduate in the November banquet."
Since classes that are left to complete cannot be held in person, the Leadership Steering Committee is trying to figure out how to change them so Class 23 can graduate.
Anna Knight said the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority is looking at possibly hiring Joe Berry as the CEO/president of TRDA. The board OK'd the June 2020 Financial Scorecard and the 2020-2021 budget.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be Aug. 25, either in person or over Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.