A man was ejected from a vehicle after he crashed while trying to evade officers and crashed.
On Jan. 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was on patrol near Campbell Road when he noticed a gray Honda traveling at a high rate of speed. McNiel clocked the driver, Alex Castillo, at 51 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The officer immediately turned around and initiated a traffic stop, but all the driver did was hit the brakes and begin driving 5 mph. Castillo continued to roll forward until he reached the parking lot of a daycare center on the corner of Fourth Street and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
"I began to exit my vehicle but noticed the brake lights still on, as if the driver hadn't put it in park," McNiel said in the police report. "I stayed at my patrol car instead of approaching because I anticipated something out of the ordinary."
Castillo then accelerated at a high rate of speed and turned onto Stick Ross Mountain Road. McNiel notified dispatchers about the pursuit, and they told him a woman had called and said her Honda had just been stolen by her boyfriend - who turned out to be Castillo.
The driver continued to flee from officers, reaching speeds of 90 mph at times. At one point, Castillo almost hit another driver head-on, but managed to keep the vehicle from swerving into oncoming traffic.
As the pursuit crossed S.H. 62, Castillo lost control and the vehicle began to fishtail.
"I witnessed it depart the roadway to the right and roll," said McNiel. "Castillo was ejected and lying out of the vehicle when I approached."
McNiel said the driver appeared to be unconscious but was still breathing. The officer rolled him on his side to allow him to breathe more easily. EMS arrived and loaded Castillo into the ambulance.
McNiel said Castillo had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and on his breath as he complained to EMS. Castillo was taken to Northeastern Health System and was later cleared to be taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.