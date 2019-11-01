Chennault sworn in as new sheriff

By Keri Thorton
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault was officially sworn in at the courthouse Friday morning.
Family, friends, and colleagues crammed into the small courtroom to watch the swearing-in of the new sheriff by District Court Assistant Judge Josh King.
Chennault has been in law enforcement for 21 years, and most of that time has been spent in the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. He replaced long-time Sheriff Norman Fisher, whose retirement after 15 years in office was effective Oct. 31.
Chennault was confirmed by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, on Fisher's recommendation. Since Fisher is stepping down before the election season begins, he tapped Chennault to finish out his term.
Chennault has said he knows how he wants to do things, and with everything Fisher has instilled in him, he plans to stay on that path.
"My foundation is always going to be what he's taught me the way he did things. He's taken 15 years to get me ready for this day," Chennault said last month.
The sheriff said community members have reached out to him and said they were praying for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and he's asked that they continue to do so.
"Even in the best of times, we need that," he said. "Yesterday was a really rough day for all of us, and keep Sheriff [Norman] Fisher in your prayers. He's doing something today that he hadn't done in 52 years."
Chennault announced that there were two other promotions at CCSO for Investigator Derrick Grant and Capt. James Brown.
"Investigator Derrick Grant, who used to be our patrol sergeant and our patrol lieutenant, is going to be our captain, and James Brown is our new undersheriff," said Chennault.
