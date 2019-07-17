from staff reports
Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for June increased by more than $22,000 from the same time last year.
The June distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from April business, with monies accounting for sales from April 16 and estimated sales from May 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections reached $579,638.40, compared to $556,790.66 last year.
For June, the city of Tahlequah brought in $853,975.57, up by $91,489.31 from June 2018.
Hulbert's June 2019 collections were up by $6,115.86, over the $15,634.95 sales tax collected in June 2018.
According to the data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $158,178,686 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $8,668,099 from the $149,510,587 distributed in June last year.
The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $19,932,632.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $27,894,905 sales tax disbursement and a $4,104,802 use tax disbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.