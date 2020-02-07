From staff reports
Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for the month of December, compared to October unemployment figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for December was 1 percent lower than the previous month, and lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 52nd in the state with 3.8 percent, reported a labor force of 18,419 in December, marking a decrease of 479 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in December was 691, while the number cited for November was 730.
Employment for December in Cherokee County was 17,728, a decrease of 437 workers from November, when a 3.9 percent jobless rate was reported.
The December jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 4.1 percent in Adair County; 3.6 percent in Delaware County; 2.9 percent in Mayes County; 3.7 percent in Muskogee County; 4.3 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.1 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in December, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate of 7.2 percent, while McIntosh County had the second-highest county unemployment rate of 6.5 percent.
McCurtain County had the third-highest with 6.1 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.6 percent.
