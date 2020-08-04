Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for the month of June, compared to Mays’s jobless figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for June was 5.4 percent lower than the previous month, but higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 27 in the state with 6.1 percent, reported a labor force of 18,182 in June , marking a decrease of 406 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in June was 1,114, while the number cited for May was 2,136.
Employment for June in Cherokee County was 17,068 – an increase of 616 workers from May, when a 11.5 percent jobless rate was reported.
The May jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 6.2 percent in Adair County; 5.3 percent in Delaware County; 5.4 percent in Mayes County; 6.1 percent in Muskogee County; 6.4 percent in Sequoyah County; and 6.6 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in June, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 9.6 percent, while Johnston County had the second-highest unemployment rate of 8.9 percent. Greer County had the third-highest with 8.4 percent. Beaver County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.
