Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for March 2021, compared to February.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for March was 1.1 percent, lower than the previous month, but higher than the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a labor force of 20,222 in March, a decrease of 349 from February. The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 855, while the number cited for February was 1,088.
The March jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.7 percent in Adair County; 3.6 percent in Delaware County; 3.7 percent in Mayes County; 4.7 percent in Muskogee County; 4.8 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.7 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest jobless rate at 8.6 percent, while Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.6 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.