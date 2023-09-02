Before a large crowd gathered under the roof of the Peace Pavilion, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. delivered the annual State of the Nation speech Sept. 2, after several dignitaries spoke of the progress made over the past year.
Deputy Secretary of State Canaan Duncan offered a rousing commendation of the Cherokee National Holiday.
"It is and always will be, a celebration of our history, our culture and a promise of a brighter future," said Duncan. "This weekend allows us to reflect on the year that has passed."
Deputy Chief Bryan Warner spoke about what it embodies to be Cherokee. He noted that the Nation will only be as strong as the people are strong within their communities.
"That is why Chief Hoskin and I, in the time that we are given to lead this nation, we have made it a top priority of investing in the Cherokee people," said Warner. "[We're] giving our [people] more tools, more opportunities to grow, to discover, to dream big and achieve a successful life."
Education has always been at the forefront of Cherokee culture, and Warner addressed that principle, saying the college funding increased to $2,500 per semester in the coming semesters.
"We've helped over 6,000 Cherokees to afford that higher education dream," said Warner. "From the sale of our car tags, the Cherokee Nation gave 109 public schools within our boundary and our contiguous boundary, more than $7.8 million this year."
Career tech is the path to a brighter future for talented Cherokees, said Warner, and he announced that over $30 million had been invested in families in Northeast Oklahoma.
"If we prepare our citizens for the job they want, they can stay local," said Warner. "They can help their communities grow and thrive, and tailor the way they want to live within that family unit."
Praise given to Hoskin by Kim Teehee, the tribe's appointed delegate to Congress, spoke of his steadfast commitment to the well-being of the Cherokee nation.
"He understands that to have a healthy Cherokee Nation, we must have an unwavering dedication to the health and wellness of every Cherokee person," said Teehee.
Teehee spoke of Hoskin's vision to secure the largest language investment in the tribe's history.
"This historic endeavor is a testament to Chief Hoskin's commitment to safeguard the language and Cherokee life ways of our grandmothers and grandfathers and for our children and our grandchildren," said Teehee.
As Teehee introduced Hoskin to the stage, she asked the crowd to acknowledge his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the betterment of the tribe, including a steadying hand when the tribe needed it most, during the pandemic.
Hoskin started his speech by saying he was proud to report on the state of the Cherokee Nation.
"I'm even prouder to report we are on a path to continue to getting stronger," said Hoskin. "My fellow Cherokees, how we measure that strength is more important than simply declaring that we are strong. Most important is that we press forward building on that strength."
Hoskin declared that the Cherokee people are not a people that fall behind.
"Let us measure our strength by reflecting not only where we've been, but where we are headed on issues that impact all of us – always looking to do more, to go further, for an expanding criminal justice system for protecting our most vulnerable citizens and to exercising our rights to hunt and fish and gather," he said.
Hoskin spoke of pressing the U.S. government to keep its promises, which includes the promise to seat the nation's delegate to Congress.
Anyone who extends a hand of friendship to the Cherokee Nation will be met with that same hand of friendship, said Hoskin.
Last year, the Nation extracted $100 billion from the opioid industry to make the corporations pay for the damage it did to the citizens of the nation, said Hoskin.
"We will soon unveil plans for constructing new drug treatment facilities across this reservation in the next five years," said Hoskin. "This fall, the first Cherokee students will be receiving full scholarships in exchange for coming back home and working for our people in the fields of mental health and addiction recovery."
Hoskin announced that in the coming year, the Nation will complete the first wellness center and unveil plans for another $35 million wellness center in Tahlequah.
"I'm also pleased to announce our success in the area of food sovereignty and security," said Hoskin. "Last year, we opened the 1839 [Cherokee] Meat Co. This year, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we will commit over $10 million over three years to bring locally grown and raised food to elders and Cherokee families in need, and that includes meat from our own processing plant."
Hoskin described a language village that launched speaker services, built to lift up elder fluent Cherokee speakers' quality of life and opened the doors on a state-of-the-art language center.
"On Oct. 10 of this year, we will assemble the largest gathering of first language Cherokee speakers since before Oklahoma statehood, right here in our capital city of Tahlequah," said Hoskin.
In closing, Hoskin declared a permanent revitalization of the Durban [Feeling] Native American Languages Act [of 2022], and set the Cherokee Nation on a dedicated path to revitalize the language.
"For centuries, our culture and our national identity has been injured by the pilfering, theft, or other dispossession of precious materials, our archives, even the remains of our ancestors," said Hoskin.
The cause is righteous, Hoskin said, and this year, the Cherokee Nation will launch an historic effort to bring home what belongs to the tribe.
"The days of our culture, heritage, history, and ancestral remains being housed in museums... far from home, are over," Hoskin said.
Hoskin promised that the Cherokee people will not rest because the Nation does not intend to fall behind.
"Our nation is strong because it rests upon a foundation of our people and our sovereignty," said Hoskin. "I'm so proud to serve as your chief, so proud to stand beside my first lady." And then, to wife January, he said, "First lady, I love you and thank you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.