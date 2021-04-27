During his weekly Chief Chat on April 19, Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King covered call numbers and an incident involving a sovereign citizen.
King started by discussing call numbers TPD had for the week. Officers had 996 calls: 196 traffic stops, 442 building checks, four burglaries, five thefts, 12 shoplifting calls, four domestic violence calls, and three motor vehicle crashes. Sgt. Shawn Presley had the most number of calls for service and most number of building checks. Sgt. Bryan Qualls had the most traffic stops. Officer Robbie Bacon took the most reports.
"The worst of those domestic violence calls occurred later in the week when we responded to a domestic that a warrant has been requested through tribal court for Dillon Wright," said King. "He was last seen driving a gold Ford Explorer. This assault is alleged to have been physical and also an assault with a knife. Our victim was stabbed with a knife in the thigh, allegedly by Mr. Wright."
King is asking anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Wright to contact TPD.
"I also received an email complaint this week of extremely loud music on Downing [Street] over the weekend. Our officers will be keeping an eye out for this as we move forward," said King.
Officer Matt Frits dealt with a sovereign citizen who wouldn't present a driver's license.
"The woman was forcibly removed from her vehicle after a short discussion, and once she was removed from the vehicle, there were two handguns in the vehicle in close proximity to her, one of which was loaded," said King. "She was transported to the county jail and arrested."
TPD was four officers short as of Monday, April 19; one is actively deployed, one is out on medical leave, one retired, and one submitted his resignation. However, two were hired during the Tahlequah City Council meeting.
"You will continue to see our officers on the trail throughout the week. We're just about out of grant funds that we can use for those overtime shifts, but I'm working with the mayor and city administrator to try and get us some overtime funds to continue to keep officers on trails and plenty in the parks moving forward," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.