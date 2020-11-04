A 6-year-old was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Delaware County on Nov. 3.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the crash that killed a child and injured two others is still under investigation.
A 2008 Ford Ranger driven by John Barrett, 44, was occupied by two children when the crash occurred. Barrett was airlifted to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to St. Francis Children's Hospital in Tulsa and admitted with leg injuries. The young girl died in the crash due to massive injuries.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.
