Citizens worried about heat in animal shelter

With the recent temperatures reaching in the upper 90s and heat indexes making it muggy and miserable, some local residents have expressed concern about animals being held at the city pound, where there is no adequate air conditioning.
The average temperature for August in Oklahoma is 91 degrees. According to gopetplan.com, a hazard can be posed for dogs that are left out in temperatures reaching 80-85 degrees.
Tahlequah Animal Shelter Manager Glyn Ryals said the shelter isn't equipped with air conditioning, but it does have an exhaust fan that pulls in air from the outside.
"It's been that way for years, and I've never had any problems. They dogs have fresh water and food every day, and they are safer in there than out on the street," said Ryals. "The fan is pulling in fresh air from the outside and it keeps them comfortable."
He said if city officials plan to have a proper AC unit installed, it will "cost the city a lot of money."
"They would have to come in and do a lot of work to the building itself. It would be more work than just putting air conditioning in - putting in insulation throughout the place," he said.
Mayor Sue Catron said she and Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff were given a tour of the shelter, and she was not aware there was no air conditioning. Catron said she will see what action can be taken in the short term.
"Our shelter badly needs to be renovated or replaced. The shelter has no windows and no animal runs. The wire cages on concrete flooring are a decent size, but there are no amenities to make life more comfortable," said Catron.
She said Ryals has done a "wonderful job" of working the shelter and has made sure no animal had to stay long. While animals have been euthanized in the past, Ryals the city shelter has been a "no-kill" for several months.
"The Tahlequah Humane Society and other organizations have helped transfer unclaimed animals to their facilities or out of state," she said.
Alexis Colvard is the transport coordinator for the Humane Society of Cherokee County, and she said the shelter is facing bigger problems than just air flow.
"It has more to do with lack of care and not lack of air. The dogs and cats are not suffering in the shelter, and I'm aware they are actually getting properly fed and watered," said Colvard. "I'm grateful they are safe and the Humane Society has had a great relationship with the animal shelter."
She has been transporting animals from the shelter for three years, and she said she doesn't know of an animal that has died due to lack of proper air in the building.
Ryals, who is set to retire in October, said a new shelter has been discussed before, and the idea for an updated facility would be "great." He added that he met with City Administrator Ed Carr and Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson last year and discussed a possible location for a new facility.
Carr was in a meeting Thursday and couldn't comment on whether a new shelter was in the books. However, Public Relations Specialist Jami Murphy said the new building is a priority, but the city has had to put that project on hold for now.
"It would be presumptuous to make statements about plans right now. There is a lot to be talked about and considered, but know that we are working towards seeing what can be done until the funds for a new facility are available," said Murphy.
Murphy said the mayor has plans to visit the facility soon to "experience it on a sunny, hot day in an effort to get an idea of the ventilation."
The shelter currently has 11 dogs, and HSCC is working diligently to get as many as it can, because inevitably, more dogs will be picked up.
