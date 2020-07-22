Officials updated the public on both task force teams and COVID-19 during a July 20 Tahlequah City Council meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team had been updated on virus cases earlier that day.
"We met today to get updates from both of the hospitals and we discussed the number of tests completed in the community so far," Long said.
"We discussed the request from members of the community regarding the mask ordinance."
Long added the task force discussed local corporate retailers - Walmart, Lowe's, Walgreen's, and AT&T - and those companies' mask mandates.
"Walmart has stated to one of our leadership members that they support a city ordinance to endorse masks," Long said. "Additionally, the Tahlequah Restaurant and Bar Association sent a memo expressing their actions to keep themselves safe and their patrons safe."
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff read a statement that was prepared by Economy Recovery Task Force.
"Keeping businesses open, operating, and thriving in Tahlequah is the main priority of the ERTF. With COVID-19 positive cases on the rise throughout the state, county, and city, there's great concern about once again restricting business," Ratliff said. "The most reasonable and effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to where masks indoors where social distancing is not possible. We remain steadfast in our goal to keep businesses open, our economy moving, and our community healthy. We must acknowledge and embrace the role that all of us have in public health. Wearing a mask protects our families, friends, customers, coworkers, and neighbors, and the ERTF strongly recommends to the mayor and the council to issue a mask mandate in the city of Tahlequah as soon as possible."
The board declined to allow an annual carnival event to be held in the city due to large gatherings during the pandemic.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said Sam's Amusement Carnival included a COVID-19 plan. However, he felt the plan pertained more toward the employees and not the public.
"This is one of those subjects to where I have to step in and say that it's something I'd be real careful about allowing the gathering of this," Hammons said. "This is going to be hard to enforce if we do anything with the masks ordinance or mandate, and even if we don't, it's still going to be a lot of people up close and personal with the kids and everything else."
Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs agreed with Hammons and felt it was their responsibility to be cautious of what that could do to the public.
"In that light that we're looking at a mandate... it would be hard to say, 'Let's put that many people in close proximity to each other,'" Combs said.
Taking into consideration the location of the event and how many people attend, the idea was worrisome to Hammons and Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers.
"Mask mandate or no mask mandate at the point. I feel like that is just too small of a space to run people in and I saw their COVID-19 guidelines, and I agree with [Hammons] again," Highers said. "That's not for the general public or the people that are going be there; that's more for employee safety. As small as that venue is and as many people that will be at the venue, you're basically in a way looking at an indoor event."
Hammons said the company has hosted this event for years and he didn't want to deter them from any future events. However, the time and place during the pandemic is not suitable for anyone.
The board approved a request by City Attorney Grant Lloyd and Kalan Lloyd to place a bell on the courthouse lawn for celebrations.
Grant said the goal is to have the bell up and ready by November, which is National Adoption Awareness Month. The bell would be a joint project of Cherokee County and the city of Tahlequah.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Aug. 3 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.
