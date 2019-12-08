Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for November decreased by more than $39,000 from the same time period last year, and Tahlequah's figures also went down from last November.
The November distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from September business, with monies accounting for sales from Sept. 16 and estimated sales from Oct. 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections reached $548,086.17, compared to $587,913.74 last year.
For November, the city of Tahlequah brought in $799,906.60, down by $15,907.39 from November 2018's figure of $815,813.99.
Hulbert's November 2019 collections were up by $179.59, from the $13,759.97 sales tax collected in November 2018.
According to the data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $155,875,478 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $5,593,522 from the $150,281,956 distributed in November last year.
The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $21,253,925.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $26,743,406 sales tax disbursement and a $4,419,896 use tax disbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.